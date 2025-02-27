LaGrange teen shot in Whitesville Street confrontation: Suspect still at large

The Brief A 16-year-old boy, Ah’kyren McQueen, was shot during a confrontation on Whitesville Street. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at 1006 Whitesville Street, where officers found McQueen with a gunshot wound. The altercation involved McQueen and another male, but the suspect's identity and whereabouts are still unknown.



On Thursday evening, a tragic incident unfolded in a parking lot on Whitesville Street.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Ah’kyren McQueen, was shot during a confrontation.

What we know:

The altercation involved McQueen and another male, leading to the unfortunate shooting.

Authorities responded to the scene around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting at 1006 Whitesville Street. Upon arrival, officers found McQueen suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation has confirmed that McQueen was involved in an altercation with another individual before the shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

As of now, officials have not released any information regarding the suspect involved in the shooting. The identity and whereabouts of the suspect remain unknown, leaving many questions unanswered.

What you can do:

Authorities are actively seeking assistance from the public to gather more information about the incident. They urge anyone with details to reach out to Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.