LaGrange teen shot in Whitesville Street confrontation: Suspect still at large
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Thursday evening, a tragic incident unfolded in a parking lot on Whitesville Street.
A 16-year-old boy, identified as Ah’kyren McQueen, was shot during a confrontation.
What we know:
The altercation involved McQueen and another male, leading to the unfortunate shooting.
Authorities responded to the scene around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting at 1006 Whitesville Street. Upon arrival, officers found McQueen suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation has confirmed that McQueen was involved in an altercation with another individual before the shooting occurred.
What we don't know:
As of now, officials have not released any information regarding the suspect involved in the shooting. The identity and whereabouts of the suspect remain unknown, leaving many questions unanswered.
What you can do:
Authorities are actively seeking assistance from the public to gather more information about the incident. They urge anyone with details to reach out to Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.
The Source: The LaGrange Police Department provided the details for this article.