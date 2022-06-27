Police: Gunman fires shots at LaGrange home while children slept inside

LaGrange police are searching for a gunman who shot up a home while kids were sleeping inside.

Officials say shortly after midnight Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Polk Street to investigate a report of shots fired at a home.

At the scene, officers met with the resident, Jerome Love, who says he was asleep in bed where he heard multiple gunshots.

According to Love, he found a number of bullet holes when he left his bedroom after the shooting stopped.

At the time of the shooting, four children were inside the home sleeping in the rear bedroom.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

At this time, officials have not identified any suspects in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.