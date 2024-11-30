LaGrange suspect wanted for shooting up apartment building

LaGrange detectives are searching for the person or group responsible for shooting up an apartment complex overnight.

Police said they were called to 602 Revis Street Saturday morning after a neighbor found a bullet hole in her living room window. She told police someone opened fire outside the apartment building sometime before midnight.

A car parked outside was also hit during the ordeal.

So far, it's believed no one was injured.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.