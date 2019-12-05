LaGrange police warn of 'grinches' and 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Sugar Plum Ferries and an Elf on the Shelf is what people should be thinking about this time of year, but unfortunately, consumers need to be well aware of Grinches and porch pirates as well.

The LaGrange Police Department posted about one such case on their Facebook page and shared the video.

Police said Stephanie Washington was caught on camera stealing packages from a home on Brookestone Drive.

The video shows a woman going up to the front door, she looks around then pretends to knock on the front door. She then scoops the package and runs off.

LaGrange police ask anyone with information to give them a call.