LaGrange police searching for 2 teenagers accused of shooting into car with people inside

The search for is on two teenagers accused of firing shots into a car with people inside. It happened on May 13 in LaGrange.

On Tuesday, police issued warrants for the suspects.

The victims, two men in their mid to late 20s, told police the suspects were with a group of five to seven men.

Investigators say the shots were fired near the intersection of Handley Street and Whitesville Road. It started with an exchange between two groups.

"Nothing serious just, the group made some comments to them and they made some comments back," says Det. Jeremy Jones. "We don't know their location at this time. We are trying to find them, we've been to several different places where they are known to hang around."

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

That's when police say Dylick Smith, 17, and Kevin Martin, 19, started shooting.

The people in the car were not injured.

Smith and Martin face two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. If you've seen them contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.