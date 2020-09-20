LaGrange police search for suspect who stole car with baby inside

A LaGrange infant has been reunited with her family after the car in which she was riding was stolen Sunday morning. Police are still searching for a suspect in the kidnapping and car theft.

It happened at a home in the 1100 block of Juniper Street near the corner of Cypress Street a little after 11 a.m. LaGrange police said the infant’s 25-year-old mother had stepped away from the car for a moment and gone up on the front porch. The mother told police she was briefly distracted and turned to see her car speeding off with her one-year-old girl strapped into a car seat in the back seat.

Police saturated the area to search for the stolen vehicle. About a half-hour after police responded to the kidnapping call, someone, called 911 to report an abandoned car with a child inside unattended parked in the 200 block of Boulevard Street.

Police continue to search for a suspect. Anyone with information should call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.