LaGrange police officers cleared of excessive force during arrest

Two LaGrange police officers have been cleared of a citizen complaint alleging they used excessive force during an arrest.

Body camera video shows Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey arresting Broderick Brown on August 9.

The department’s investigation reveals when Brown was confronted by officers he attempted to evade arrest, gave a fake name, and led officers on a foot chase.

The report says officers had to physically take Brown to the ground to execute the arrest warrants and Brown struggled with them to prevent them from being handcuffed.

The officers had to physically restrain Brown in order to place him in handcuffs.

The department’s investigation found Brown's injuries are consistent with having to be taken to the ground and physically resisting arrests.