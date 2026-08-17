LaGrange police murder: 3rd suspect arrested in Houston Street shooting

The Brief LaGrange police arrested a third suspect on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man inside a Houston Street home. Investigators issued arrest warrants for murder following a months long investigation into the killing of 35-year-old Rashidi Grant. One suspect was served at the local county jail, while another was taken into custody on Monday without incident.



Two men are facing murder charges after police made key arrests in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man inside a home.

LaGrange murder arrest

What we know:

On Friday, investigators issued arrest warrants charging Quamarion Johnson and Laquincy Wilson Jr. with malice murder.

Johnson was served with his warrant at the Troup County Jail without incident.

On Monday, officers took Wilson into custody without incident and booked him into the Troup County Jail.

Wilson is the third person arrested in the case.

LaGrange police murder probe

The backstory:

LaGrange police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of Houston Street around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2025.

Inside the home, officers found Rashidi Grant, 35, unresponsive.

Emergency medical workers determined Grant died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Details behind the killing

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or explained how the suspects were connected to Grant. Authorities have not publicly identified the first person arrested in the case prior to Johnson and Wilson.

Sharing information with police

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Scott at 706-883-2620.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 system via mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.