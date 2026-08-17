LaGrange police murder: 3rd suspect arrested in Houston Street shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two men are facing murder charges after police made key arrests in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man inside a home.
LaGrange murder arrest
What we know:
On Friday, investigators issued arrest warrants charging Quamarion Johnson and Laquincy Wilson Jr. with malice murder.
Johnson was served with his warrant at the Troup County Jail without incident.
On Monday, officers took Wilson into custody without incident and booked him into the Troup County Jail.
Wilson is the third person arrested in the case.
LaGrange police murder probe
The backstory:
LaGrange police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of Houston Street around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2025.
Inside the home, officers found Rashidi Grant, 35, unresponsive.
Emergency medical workers determined Grant died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Details behind the killing
What we don't know:
Police have not released a motive for the shooting or explained how the suspects were connected to Grant. Authorities have not publicly identified the first person arrested in the case prior to Johnson and Wilson.
Sharing information with police
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Scott at 706-883-2620.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 system via mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the LaGrange Police Department.