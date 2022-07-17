LaGrange police investigate shots fired incident into 'occupied homes' on Wynwood Drive

LaGrange police say they are investigating an incident of shots being fired into occupied homes on Wynwood Drive.

Officials say the incident occurred around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday at apartments B and C on Wynwood Drive.

"Officers met with Alvin Brown Jr, Concetta Grissom, their 12-year-old child, Krnisha Gamble, and her two-year-old child who advised that they were awakened by shots being fired into their apartments," authorities said.

When authorities canvassed the area, they said they were able to locate multiple casings and projectiles for witness and evidence of the crime.

No known injuries were reported for this incident and an investigation is underway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers (706) 812-1000.