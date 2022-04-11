LaGrange nonprofit helps veterans through fishing trips

A nonprofit in LaGrange is helping veterans heal through a day of fishing.

It's the simple pleasures after a day on the water at West Point Lake that can go a long way.

"Being out on the water, it's therapy, it's therapy for these guys," Ken Bearden said.

Bearden made it his mission to bring a different kind of therapy to veterans. He started a nonprofit called the Veterans Fishing Organization in honor of his friend who was a Vietnam veteran.

"Through the last year and a half that he lived, I made sure that in between the chemo treatments and stuff, that he was able to get out on the lake," he said.

Bearden said after his friend passed away, he learned how much those days on the water meant to him.

"After he passed away, I would go by and check on his wife and she would always cry and tell me how much it meant to her for me to take him out," he said.

That inspired him to create the same kind of experience for other veterans.

"PTSD is really serious stuff and these guys need … they need a way to get out," he told Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

Every year Bearden takes about 80 veterans out on the water for a one-on-one fishing trip. Bearden spent 20 years as a professional fishing guide, helping each veteran make the most out of the experience.

Bearden has 40 years of fishing experience and 20 years of professional guiding experience. He has a calm and patient personality that allows him to work well with others. He also has a heart for veterans and wants to share his love of fishing with them.

"When they get in the boat, and you teach them how to work the bait and stuff, and they actually catch a fish, you can just see something inside of them like, I've done it, I've done it," he said.

Twice a year, the Veterans Fishing Organization holds fishing tournament, bringing dozens of veterans together. Each one is paired with a volunteer who takes them out on their own boats.

Mike Hudson is a volunteer with the organization. He also served in the Navy.

"It's a great service, sometimes battle scars heal, but the mental issues hang around for a long time, and they need to be addressed." he said.

Hudson said he's also seen the transformation in some of these veterans after a day on the water.

"I have several veterans that I've worked with personally over the years who have some pretty severe issues, and they'll come back from a day with Ken completely renewed," Hudson said.

Bearden said the peacefulness from a day on the water, combined with the success of a good catch, bring healing.

"I've got one! I've got one! Just that little excitement can change their mindset you know?" he said.

If you want to learn more about the Veterans Fishing Organization you can go to their website.