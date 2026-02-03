Camo-clad gunman robs LaGrange store on Groundhog Day

article

The Brief An armed suspect in unique camo gear robbed a corner store at 517 Miller Street on Groundhog Day. Police are currently searching for the unidentified gunman who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.



A man walked into a LaGrange corner store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

What we know:

According to LaGrange Police, the unidentified man entered the store, located at 517 Miller Street, on Groundhog Day.

The masked man took cash and fled the scene.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the uniquely styled camo-clad gunman.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how much cash was taken during the robbery or if any customers were inside the store at the time.

Police have not confirmed if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle, and no description of a getaway car has been released.

It is also unknown if the weapon used has been recovered.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623 or via email at ablane@Lagrangega.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Troup County Crime Stoppers or by texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411.