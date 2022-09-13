LaGrange man arrested after shooting, standoff

A LaGrange man is in custody after a shooting and brief standoff on Tuesday.

Quindarious Smith, 28, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It happened near the intersection of Juniper and Swanson streets. LaGrange police say officers responding to a shooting call found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta hospital.

Investigators say officers were tipped off to the suspect’s location at a nearby home. That home was evacuated, but Smith remained inside. He eventually surrendered.

Police say Smith has a previous conviction for armed robbery.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in serious, but stable condition as of late Tuesday evening after having undergone surgery.