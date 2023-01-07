Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street.

Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.

Justin Wilson, 35, and Rodricous Moody, 49, were identified as the victims in the case. They were sent to the hospital to recover.

Police are investigating the situation, looking for any information that could help point to a suspect in the case.