1 juvenile arrested, 1 unknown suspect wanted in LaGrange attempted carjackings

Police are looking for another suspect after arresting a minor in connection to an attempted carjacking on Waverly Way in LaGrange.

On Dec. 31 around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate suspicious activity. A male was caught on a resident's home surveillance system trying to enter a car parked in their driveway.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him, he was identified as a minor and charged with entering auto, loitering/prowling and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Later that same day, officers received similar reports from the same area and found that there was a second suspect involved.

Police are still trying to identify this second person and have asked for the public's assistance.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the LaGrange Police Department by calling 911 or 706-883-2603.