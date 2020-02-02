LaGrange house fire kills woman, 1-year-old girl

Police are investigating a house fire that killed a LaGrange woman and an infant Sunday morning.

Firefighters found the two victims inside the bedroom in the home. (LaGrange Fire Department)

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to a home on the 100 block of Reeves Street around 7:39 a.m. after the alarm company discovered two smoke alarms were activated.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the attic but no flames.

While performing a search and rescue, officials say fire crews made the tragic discovery of a 29-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl dead inside a bedroom. Officials have not yet released their identities.

Shortly after 9 a.m., crews were able to bring the flames under control.

According to officials, two rooms had major fire damage while two others had minor damage. The rest of the home had also been damaged from smoke.

Officials believe the fire started in the bedroom the victims were found in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.