LaGrange City Council honors heroes who saved officer during heart attack

When a LaGrange police officer experienced a heart attack, her colleagues, along with 911 operators and EMTs, sprang into action to save her. They were all recognized at the city council meeting for their efforts.

LaGrange officer has heart attack at gym

What they're saying:

"I recognized all of the familiar faces that came to help me, and I was just so thankful they were there. I was thankful that there were people in the gym with me as well," Officer Jackie Mealer said.

"I felt really nauseous, dizzy...I hadn't done a lot of exercise yet, so I thought it was weird that I was having some shortness of breath," she explained.

The EMTs got on scene in a matter of minutes.

"They told me that they're not going to sugarcoat it. I'm having a heart attack. And I thought that can't be right...at the time I was 44 years old, and I just couldn't believe that was happening to me," Mealer said.

Officer Mealer said it turns out she had what's known as spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

"I had a small tear in a part of my lower part of my heart, and they ended up not doing any surgery on it but it's important to get there so they can give me the medication because...it could have the potentional of causing stress and trauma to your heart," she explained.

On Tuesday evening, Officer Mealer along with AMR Troup County, Troup County E-911, and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center were all recognized for their quick actions that day.

"If somebody is having chest pain, and they think they're having a heart attack, you know you have time limits," Lynn Henry-Stitcher, Advanced EMT for AMR, said.

"Without an ambulance being available we could have had a much different outcome," Shannan McLaughlin, Troup County 911 Director, added.

"Make sure you pay attention to the signs. When your body tells you something is wrong, something might be wrong," Mealer explained.

How to spot a heart attack?

Dig deeper:

Doctors say knowing the warning signs of a heart attack can make the difference between life and death.

Health experts warn that chest pain or discomfort is the most common symptom. It may feel like pressure, squeezing or fullness in the center of the chest, and it often lasts for more than a few minutes or goes away and returns.

Other signs include pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach. Shortness of breath may occur with or without chest discomfort. Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness are also red flags.

Medical officials stress that symptoms can vary, especially between men and women. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea, or jaw and back pain.

Doctors urge anyone who thinks they may be having a heart attack to call 911 immediately. Quick treatment can reduce damage to the heart and save lives.