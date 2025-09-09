Lady Gaga bringing Mayhem Ball to Atlanta; tickets on sale this week

article

The Brief The pop star announced a second leg of her sold-out tour, which kicks off on Valentine’s Day and includes at least a dozen U.S. cities. Gaga will perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 4 and 5. Presales begin Wednesday and regular sales begin Monday.



Lady Gaga is bringing her Mayhem Ball tour to Atlanta for two nights, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

What we know:

The pop star announced a second leg of her sold-out tour, which kicks off on Valentine’s Day and includes at least a dozen U.S. cities, with encore stops in New York and Los Angeles.

Gaga will perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 4 and 5.

What's next:

Presales begin Wednesday at noon for Citi cardholders. Verizon customers can access presales through the My Verizon app starting Thursday at noon. Fans without those accounts can sign up for a free Ticketmaster account to participate in a presale beginning Friday at noon.

Remaining tickets will go on sale Monday at noon through Live Nation’s website.

Dig deeper:

The tour celebrates Gaga’s eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

More information about the Mayhem Ball, including the full tour schedule, is available here.