'Labor of Love' feeds hundreds of families affected by coronavirus pandemic

An urgent outreach effort to help families in need took place Saturday morning. Several organizations gathered for a drive thru-food giveaway.

"On a monthly basis before coronavirus we were serving 600 families in our communities," says Margie Boone, the founder of Margie's House, a local nonprofit which has a food pantry. "Of course, the numbers have grown every week and we've gone to weekly distribution as opposed to monthly distribution."

The effort was targeted to metro-area union workers who are feeling the effects of a the work stoppage that followed the state's shelter-in-place order.

The Labor of Love food giveaway helped more than 300 families.

