LA Dodgers, Smart & Final team up to surprise shoppers with free groceries

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Smart & Final, and the LA Dodgers Foundation teamed up on Thursday to surprise customers in Watts by paying for their grocery bills.

The surprise came during Smart & Final's exclusive shopping hour for seniors, expectant mothers, people with disabilities, health care workers, and first responders.

“It’s more important than ever that we come together as a community to support and bring a bit of joy to one another,” said Deb Bell-Versluis, Director, Corporate Communications and Charitable Foundation, Smart & Final.

The popular grocery store chain also surprised customers with gift cards to help them get through these challenging times.

Smart & Final has been a key partner in the Dodgers’ relief efforts supporting many organizations and programs such as Los Angeles Unified School District’s Grab & Go Food Centers, LA Dream Center, newly converted homeless shelters, newly established childcare centers at the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks providing childcare for essential workers, and healthcare workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The Dodgers also partnered up with iHeartMedia earlier in the month to launch a joint relief effort to provide more than 105,000 meals to the most vulnerable Angelenos and more than $100,000 worth of food, water, hygiene necessities, gift cards and Dodger products to community organizations.

Fans can learn more and those that are able to donate can join the Dodgers’ relief efforts by visiting Dodgers.com/Relief.