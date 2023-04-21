3-year-old dies, twin brother clinging to life after being pulled from Porter Ranch pool

A 3-year-old boy is dead, and his twin brother is clinging to life after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of their family’s home in Porter Ranch Friday, fire authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call just after 10:30 a.m. when family members found the twin boys unresponsive at their home on Des Moines Avenue, located near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street. Dispatchers provided CPR guidance over the phone as firefighters quickly made their way to the scene.

The twins were rushed to a pediatric trauma center where one was later pronounced dead and the other still on life support.

The young boy who died was identified by the coroner as Kai Bernabe. His twin brother, identified by family members as Liam, remains in critical condition and "continues to fight for his life."

Police say there was no evidence of wrongdoing and described the situation as "a tragic accident."

Kai was just shy of turning 4-years-old in July.