Kennesaw men's basketball feat has incredible impact on school, community

By
Published 
Kennesaw State University
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

 

KENNESAW, Ga - All eyes were on the Kennesaw State University men's basketball team Friday. It was KSU's debut in the NCAA College Basketball tournament.

It was a nail biter of a game, but Xaviar ultimately beat KSU 72 to 67 in the final moments. 

While not a win, just being at the big dance has had a big impact on the university and the community already.

Making it to the big dance, energized the students and staff on campus and put KSU in the national spotlight.

"There were several vignettes during the game where they talked about our campus and students and coach, and it really puts us in a different category for the nation to see who we are and what we have to offer," said Eric Arneson, VP of Student Affairs.

That kind of attention is always positive for a university.

"Students now see KSU as a destination campus, which is exciting and this is only going to help that," said Arneson.

This new notoriety extends beyond the campus into the community.

"People from all over, where's Kennesaw State?" said Tracey Viars.

Tracey Viars received her Master’s degree from KSU, has a son who attends KSU, and she is a current Kennesaw City Council member

"Kennesaw State does a lot from an economic development standpoint for our community – Acworth, Kennesaw, Marietta – all over Cobb County. But I always say, guess whose city name is on the front of that!" said Viars.

Making it to the next round of the tournament would have been fantastic, but for the Owls and the community, just by making it to the big dance, is a big win.

"This is the start of something great. You gotta be big proud of Kennesaw State. Go Owls!" said one student.