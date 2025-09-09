Kroger needs 2,500 Atlanta volunteers for meal pack
ATLANTA - Kroger is calling for 2,500 volunteers to help pack one million meals for Georgia families in need.
What we know:
The Million Meal Pack event, held in collaboration with U.S. Hunger, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Courtland Grand Hotel in Atlanta. Volunteers will work in shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kroger associates and community members can register to volunteer at VolunteerKroger.org.
Statewide, one in seven Georgians — including one in five children — face food insecurity.