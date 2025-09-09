Expand / Collapse search

Kroger needs 2,500 Atlanta volunteers for meal pack

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 9, 2025 7:18am EDT
The Brief

    • Kroger aims to recruit 2,500 volunteers for meal pack
    • One million meals will be prepared Oct. 16 in Atlanta
    • 1 in 7 Georgians still face food insecurity, report finds

ATLANTA - Kroger is calling for 2,500 volunteers to help pack one million meals for Georgia families in need.

What we know:

The Million Meal Pack event, held in collaboration with U.S. Hunger, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Courtland Grand Hotel in Atlanta. Volunteers will work in shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kroger associates and community members can register to volunteer at VolunteerKroger.org.

Statewide, one in seven Georgians — including one in five children — face food insecurity.

The Source

  • Information provided by Kroger. 

