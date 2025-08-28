Kroger to break ground on new Marketplace store in Hall County

article

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Hall County.

The over-$49 million investment will sit off Millside Parkway in Oakwood.

What we know:

The company says the store will encompass more than 123,000 square feet and feature a Starbucks and sushi kiosk, expanded household, baby, toy, and apparel departments, and online ordering with pickup services.

The store will all have a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru as well as a fuel center.

The grocery chain has opened two Marketplace stores in Georgia this year. Along with the stores in Athens and Hoschton, another store will open in Bethlehem in December. Kroger has also broken ground on a Marketplace story in Locust Grove.

What they're saying:

"This is not just a capital investment, it’s a community investment," Kroger’s Atlanta Division President Victor Smith said. "We recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve and are committed to creating positive change and delivering on our purpose to feed the human spirit."

What's next:

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the site.

The store is expected to open in fall 2026.