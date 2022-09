The Krog Street tunnel in Atlanta will close to traffic starting Sunday night as crews make improvements.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said crews are making stormwater upgrades. The goal of the project is to prevent flooding.

Portiosn of DeKalb Avenue NE and Krog Street will close each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., except on Saturdays.

Work on the project is expected to be complete in December.