Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Officials say 13-year-old Kristopher Brown was last seen near the 1600 block of Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur Wednesday.
The missing teen is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Brown could be wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray sweatpants, and beige foam sneakers.
If you have any information about where Brown could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.