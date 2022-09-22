Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Kristopher Brown (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Officials say 13-year-old Kristopher Brown was last seen near the 1600 block of Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur Wednesday.

The missing teen is described as 5-feet-2-inches  tall with a weight of 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Brown could be wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray sweatpants, and beige foam sneakers.

If you have any information about where Brown could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.