Krispy Kreme and Twix debut new candy inspired donuts in first-ever collaboration

If you enjoy donuts and candy, here’s your chance to indulge in both at the same time thanks to Krispy Kreme and Twix.

The two companies have collaborated for the first time to create three new donut flavors available for two weeks only from Feb. 22 to March 6.

These three new delectable creations are the mini caramel cookie donut topped with Twix, the caramel cookie bar donut filled with Twix, and the caramel cookie original filled donut topped with Twix.

The mini caramel cookie donut is 140 calories. This tasty dessert is made up of an original Krispy Kreme donut and dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Twix pieces.

Donut lovers looking for another sugar rush can enjoy the caramel cookie bar donut at 530 calories, dipped in chocolate icing with caramel and chocolate, topped off with pieces of Twix candy and stuffed with chocolate cream and a full-sized Twix cookie bar, according to Krispy Kreme’s website.

Additionally, the caramel cookie original filled donut is 320 calories and features a salted caramel filling dipped in chocolate icing and is topped with Twix candy pieces and a caramel drizzle.

If one of these tasty treats isn’t enough, Krispy Kreme has you covered with a limited edition 16-count of mini donuts including the new Twix flavors. The variety pack includes four mini original glazed donuts with Twix, a chocolate iced donut, a strawberry iced donut with sprinkles, and original glazed donuts.

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has partnered with a major corporation to create a unique donut flavor. In April 2021, the company teamed up with Nabisco’s Oreo brand for the launch of the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

During that same year, Krispy Kreme released an Oreo Mocha Chiller drink. The frozen espresso-based drink contained Oreo cookie pieces and was topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbs.

You can view the full menu of the new Krispy Kreme and Twix-inspired donuts by clicking here.

