Krispy Kreme offers limited-edition Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme unveiled their Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts with limited-edition flavors and they look delicious.

The doughnut franchise released four new flavors which include pecan pie, "The Gobbler," Dutch apple pie, cranberry orange and a classic chocolate iced doughnut with Thanksgiving sprinkles, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

The Dutch apple pie-flavored doughnut has apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped with cinnamon streusel cookie crumbles, and is decorated with icing.

The pecan pie-flavored doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed doughnut that is dipped in a butter tart filling and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

RELATED: Starbucks holiday drinks, cups return Thursday

"The Gobbler"-flavored doughnut is heart-shaped and dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with Thanksgiving sprinkles. A turkey face made out of fondant is also included, as well as two pretzel sticks to represent the bird’s feet.

The cranberry orange-flavored doughnut has cranberry filling and is dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle.

Krispy Kreme is giving people a chance to show their "Gobbles of Gratitude" this holiday by purchasing a dozen of their Thanksgiving doughnuts to gift to someone special.

FILE - Doughnuts at a Krispy Kreme store.

For people who want to show their gratitude with a custom box of the limited-edition doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will also include a special message to the receiver.

Advertisement

The Thanksgiving-themed confections will be available until Nov. 25, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

