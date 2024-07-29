Krispy Kreme offering tasty deal in honor of Olympics

Krispy Kreme is showing its support for Team USA by offering fans a tasty deal. This Wednesday, the company is providing dollar donuts with no limit, available exclusively in-store.

The deal doesn't stop there. The following day, rewards members can also enjoy a one-dollar Original Glazed donut, again with no limit.

In celebration of these festive days of deals, Krispy Kreme is also introducing a limited-time "Go USA" dozen, featuring three different flavors. This Olympic-themed collection can be purchased individually or in a convenient 3-pack.