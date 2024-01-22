Expand / Collapse search

Kraft Singles adding new cheese flavors for 1st time in nearly a decade

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

Kraft Singles is adding new flavors of cheese to its roster. 

The company announced it is adding three new slice flavors, which hasn’t happened in nearly a decade. 

The three new flavors announced were: Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion. 

"The tantalizing new flavors will elevate any ordinary sandwich into irresistible culinary delights," a press release issued to FOX Television Stations stated. 

Suggestions given were a ham and cheese panini featuring Caramelized Onion Singles; a bold steak sandwich with the zing of Jalapeño Singles; or a chicken parm recipe enhanced by the aromatic Garlic and Herbs Singles.

RELATED: McDonald's quietly brings back fan-favorite for a limited time

The new flavors will be available in packs of 16 slices at retailers nationwide starting this month. 

This story was reported from Detroit. 