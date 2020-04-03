Kosher Food Pantry helping keep families fed in their time of need

The only kosher food pantry in the Southeast is based in Atlanta and its workers are making sure their community is fed during this time of the pandemic.

The pantry is in the Jewish Family and Career Services building on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Friday, volunteers hosted a drive-through pantry and gave out pre-bagged food and household items.

They also delivered food to people unable to leave their homes.

The pantry services Jewish and non-Jewish families.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off items such as nutritious soups, tomatoes/spaghetti sauce, small bags of rice, cereal, fresh produce with a long shelf life such as sweet potatoes and onions at 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338 on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To schedule a pick-up, call 770-677-9300.

And for more information visit jfcsatl.org/foodpantryneeds