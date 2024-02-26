Kodak Black, Jackboy feud leads to 13 arrests in deadly Florida drive-by shooting: sheriff

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 13 people have been arrested in connection to a January 2023 drive-by shooting in Central Florida that left an innocent woman dead and five of her friends injured – apparently the result of a high-profile social media fight between two rappers, Jackboy and Kodak Black. Officials are still looking for one suspect.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the inspection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road, following Jackboy's concert at The Barn in Sanford, Florida. Sheriff Lemma said it appears that Jackboy, who was traveling to Orlando with his "entourage" after the concerts, was the intended target.

However, a Florida woman and a dozen of her friends who were in Orlando to attend the concert and then went out after were caught in the crossfire. Six people inside that van were shot. Princess Tolliver, 31, of Tallahassee, was killed.

"[Princess Tolliver] was simply out that night enjoying time with her friends, enjoying a concert," Sheriff Lemma said. "Her murder was the result of the criminal actions of others who demonstrated a total disregard for human life. In fact, our detectives have determined that none of the victims were the intended target that night."

"We found that the likely notice stemmed from a very public, high profile dispute playing out on social media and in the court system involving Jackboy and a known associate of the shooters, another rap artist…known by the stage name, Kodak Black," he said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jackboy onstage during the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

To be clear, Sheriff Lemma said there is no evidence directly tying Black to the shooting. He is also not currently facing any charges from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in connection to the shooting.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Kodak Black performs onstage during Day 1 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Sheriff Lemma said the alleged shooters likely believed that Jackboy was in one of the vehicles. He said it also appears that the shooters are part of a criminal street gang in Central Florida – OTF or On Top Forever, an offshoot of The Crips gang. He said 13 people have been arrested on various charges, and a 14th person is being sought out of jail.

Each of the following suspects faces charges including one count of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of violating RICO laws:

Rovonte Lamar Daniels, 29

Trayvon Desmond Whittaker, 22

Ryquaries Antonio Malik Davis, 24

Robin Clay Hickmon, Jr., 31

Quardarius Jalouis Demetri Holley, 27

Jaquan Tyreek Watson, 23

John Darrell Williams, 21

Jah’Michael Anthony Wright, 24

Alvarez Caprio Cosby, 26

Thallas Jerome Inman, 22

Darling Washington Siplin, 25

Trevon Vasco Law, 25

Additionally, Inman and Siplin each face one count of grand theft auto, while Cosby, Davis, Hickmon, Jr., Holley, Watson, and Wright each face a charge of electronic communication promoting a criminal gang.

Cosby, who is in a federal prison in North Carolina and expected to be extradited to Florida, faces one count of directing the activities of a criminal gang.

Daneka Daney Francis Hair, 26, was charged with one count of perjury in prosecuting a capital offense. Valarie Shavontiiya Smith, 22, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to a capital felony. Both women are in custody in Seminole County.

Trevon Vasco Law remains at large and is being sought by authorities. Seminole County detectives are following up on leads to locate Law. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.

Shortly after the shooting, FOX 35 spoke with friends of Princess Tolliver, who said she was in town with friends to have a good time.

Shanae Hamm and Domonique Jones told FOX 35 in Jan. 2023 that Tolliver and her friends were "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and couldn't believe something like this could happen.

"I keep saying it’s not fair," said Jones. "Why would someone do that to her? They were just having a good time."

"They were visiting for one night. They were just there for one night. It was ‘We’re going to go to Orlando, and we’re going to come back.’ It was nothing besides that, and she never made it back," said Jones.

