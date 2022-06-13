'Known street racer' arrested by Atlanta police

Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns.

Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive. Police found an orange Dodge Charger, which officers observed laying drag in the area.

The car fled from officers, but police eventually made contact with the driver and passenger. The driver refused to give police his license. Police arrested him and impounded his car.

Warren is charged with: