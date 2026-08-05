Knife-wielding suspect wanted after tearing through vehicle tires in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police need help identifying a man who slashed vehicle tires on Hermer Circle NW. The suspect used a knife to damage two vehicles in late June. Tipsters can receive up to $5,000 for anonymous information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a man who slashed the tires of two vehicles with a knife along Hermer Circle NW in late June.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 200 block of Hermer Circle NW around 12:28 p.m. on June 28.

The victim reported that a man used a knife to slash tires on their vehicle and another car parked nearby.

Investigators released photos and video of the suspect taken at the scene to help the public identify him.

Atlanta Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a male suspect caught on video slashing vehicle tires with a knife along Hermer Circle NW in Atlanta on June 28, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

Unanswered details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive for the tire slashings or detailed any connection between the suspect and the vehicle owners.

Police have not yet identified the man shown in the surveillance images.

How to assist

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.