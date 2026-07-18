Kitten rescued by Sandy Springs firefighters from storm drain gets furever home
Sandy Springs firefighters rescue a kitten from a dark, rushing storm drain along Mount Vernon Road. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A kitten has a new home thanks to some diligent firefighters in Sandy Springs.
What we know:
Sunday, drivers alerted Sandy Springs firefighters about a kitten trapped in the storm drain near the fire station along Mount Vernon Road. The crew quickly sprang into action, entering the drain and pulling the shivering and waterlogged feline from the pipe. Firefighters brought the kitty back to the fire station, dried it off and got it some food.
What they're saying:
In a Facebook post Monday, the department joked about its search for a new home for the kitten: "If you are interested in taking this cutie (not Lt. Wilkerson) home please reach out to us!"
It took only one day for that wish to happen. A member of the Sandy Springs communication team offered the kitten a forever home.
What we don't know:
There is no word on what they named the little one.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Facebook post by the Sandy Springs fire department, who explained how they got the kitten and shared the adoption details, as well as driver alerts given to the firefighters.