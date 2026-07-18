Kitten rescued by Sandy Springs firefighters from storm drain gets furever home

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sandy Springs firefighters rescue a kitten from a dark, rushing storm drain along Mount Vernon Road. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

The Brief Sandy Springs firefighters rescued a shivering, waterlogged kitten trapped inside a storm drain along Mount Vernon Road. The fire department posted a adoption plea on Facebook, joking that anyone interested in the "cutie" should reach out. A member of the city's communication team adopted the kitten the next day, though the animal's new name is unknown.



A kitten has a new home thanks to some diligent firefighters in Sandy Springs.

What we know:

Sunday, drivers alerted Sandy Springs firefighters about a kitten trapped in the storm drain near the fire station along Mount Vernon Road. The crew quickly sprang into action, entering the drain and pulling the shivering and waterlogged feline from the pipe. Firefighters brought the kitty back to the fire station, dried it off and got it some food.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post Monday, the department joked about its search for a new home for the kitten: "If you are interested in taking this cutie (not Lt. Wilkerson) home please reach out to us!"

It took only one day for that wish to happen. A member of the Sandy Springs communication team offered the kitten a forever home.

What we don't know:

There is no word on what they named the little one.