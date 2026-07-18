Henry County police search for man in $1,600 Kroger scam

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The Brief Henry County police are searching for a man who scammed a grocery store cashier out of $1,600. The scam took place on June 19 at a Kroger on Highway 155 North in McDonough. Investigators are asking anyone with information or tips to contact the police department directly.



A man is wanted by the Henry County Police Department for scamming a cashier out of $1,600 in June.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Kroger located at 2000 Highway 155 North in McDonough on June 19. According to the Henry County Police Department, the man pulled a "short-change" scam while purchasing a Western Union money order.

What we don't know:

The identity and current location of the wanted man remain unknown. It also is not known if the man has targeted other businesses or locations using the same method.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective M. Dingess at 770-288-8314, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and video to 770-220-7009.