Kitten that hitchhiked 800 miles to UGA finds new home

The Brief Jersey the kitten traveled about 800 miles from New Jersey to Athens hidden inside a UGA student's car. The kitten was rescued after the student spotted a leg sticking out of her car's bumper. Campus Cats says Jersey has now been adopted.



A kitten that became a local celebrity after hitching an 800-mile ride from New Jersey to the University of Georgia has found a new home.

What we know:

Jersey's unlikely journey began when a UGA student named Jaden, a third-year ecology major, traveled from New Jersey back to campus in Athens.

Jaden believes the kitten climbed into her car before she left New Jersey and remained hidden during the drive. She discovered the unexpected passenger after arriving at UGA and noticing a leg sticking out of the car's bumper.

The kitten was rescued, appropriately named Jersey and eventually taken in by Campus Cats, an Athens volunteer nonprofit.

Jersey was put up for adoption and quickly attracted attention because of his unusual trip south.

Campus Cats announced that as of Sept. 6, Jersey had officially been adopted.

The organization did not release details about Jersey's new family.