Kitchen fire extinguished at Lovett School after children were evacuated, officials say

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters have extinguished a fire in the kitchen at Lovett School on Monday.

The Atlanta-based school on Paces Ferry Road was evacuated, officials said, after Atlanta Fire Rescue shared reports of heavy smoke coming from the structure. No one was injured by flames or smoke.

A school spokesperson said a small fire started in a contained portion of the Lower School building, setting off the sprinkler system.

The spokesperson said Lower School students and teachers moved to the theater as fire officials investigated and examined to see if fire extended to unseen parts of the building.

All Lower School students are being dismissed early in a staggered schedule that started at 10:30 a.m., according to the school.

