Kitchen fire displaces family at NW Atlanta apartments

An early morning fire has displaced one family at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The fire broke out at the Holly Ridge Apartments just off of Hollywood Road early Sunday morning.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as firefighters rescued a small dog from the home.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Despite efforts by fire crews, there was enough damage to the unit to leave the family displaced.

The Red Cross is now helping the family.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.