King family disappointed in new National Park fee rules
ATLANTA - The family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is responding to upcoming changes in federal park admission rules that will remove free access on both MLK Day and Juneteenth.
What we know:
Starting next year, those dates will require standard entry fees at federally managed sites, including King Historical Park in Atlanta.
New designated free-entry days include Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday and Flag Day.
In a joint statement, Martin Luther King III and his wife described the move as "beyond disappointing," saying it contradicts inclusion efforts tied to both observances.