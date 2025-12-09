Expand / Collapse search

King family disappointed in new National Park fee rules

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 9, 2025 9:03am EST
The Brief

    • Holiday free-entry changes no longer include MLK Day or Juneteenth
    • King family calls decision disappointing and exclusionary
    • Federal agency adds Flag Day and Presidents Day

ATLANTA - The family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is responding to upcoming changes in federal park admission rules that will remove free access on both MLK Day and Juneteenth. 

What we know:

Starting next year, those dates will require standard entry fees at federally managed sites, including King Historical Park in Atlanta.

New designated free-entry days include Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday and Flag Day.

In a joint statement, Martin Luther King III and his wife described the move as "beyond disappointing," saying it contradicts inclusion efforts tied to both observances.

