Kids describe their perfect summer in new survey

What makes the perfect summer?

A new survey asked children between the ages of 5 to 14 that question.

And the standards are pretty high.

Most kids want at least five pool parties, five trips to the beach, three road trips, and three trips to amusement parks.

If you can't make all that happen, don't sweat it.

Children who were surveyed said the most important thing was just having time to play and not worry about school.

