Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop: Canton officer likely 'saved a life'

A Canton police officer made a traffic stop over cell phone use, but soon realized it was something much more serious. Police said thanks to a very observant officer, a 16-year-old girl was arrested for human trafficking and kidnapping.

"The intuition of the officer putting everything together based on his experience knew something wasn't right," said Canton Police Officer Pacer Cordry.

Canton police said when the officer pulled over a van near Railroad Street a 16-year-old girl was in the driver's seat. A 13-year-old girl was in the passenger's seat. Police said the officer asked the young driver numerous questions, which did not appear to add up. He ran the registration and found out the van had been stolen from a taxi company in Charlotte, North Carolina. That is when the officer took a closer look and found unusual items in the vehicle.

"THC type vape pens, other vape related products and a large amount of lingerie," said Officer Cordry.

The officer called asked detectives to come out and take a look.

"Brought some detectives to the scene and determined the 16-year-old was bringing the 13-year-old to Oklahoma to see a gentleman," said Officer Cordry.

The 16-year-old was arrested and faces numerous charges including kidnapping and human trafficking.

Canton police said for the sake of the 13-year-old girl, they are thankful the officers' experience and intuition kicked in.

"To think about all the bad things that could happen to a 13-year-old being trafficked, he could have saved a life," said Officer Cordry.

Investigators said they still have a lot to determine. Including how the girls, 16 and 13, knew each other, and if anyone else was involved. The 13-year-old's parents came from North Carolina to pick her up. The 16-year-old is in juvenile detention and will be interviewed by investigators this week. They have also contacted a federal organization to assist in the investigation.