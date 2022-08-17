Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta

Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides.

This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing.

The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who race up and down the street in a stolen car. They told the interviewer one of the favorite makes to snatch is a KIA.

They demonstrated how they can do it.

Chief Darin Schierbaum wants his supervisors to be on the lookout for the increasing activity among teens. Car crimes are a big issue, impacting residents more by number than the violent crimes that often are highlighted in the media.

A spokesperson for the car company, James Bell, called it "unfortunate" that teens are boasting about how they can take a vehicle.

Bell said changes are being made to various models with all the 2022 models having a higher level of deterrence.

Kia customers with questions about their vehicles are encouraged to call the company customer service line at 1-800-333-4542.