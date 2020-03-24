Kia to temporarily close Georgia plant because of coronavirus

Automotive company Kia will be suspending all production at its Georgia plant due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. said they will suspend production at its plant in West Point, Georgia starting on Monday, March 30. The company said it was ending production for two weeks due to the "unprecedented situation arising with the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and supply chain concerns."

The shutdown will halt a previously planned shutdown from April 6 to April 10 so that the factory could change out equipment for new models.

During the shutdown, the company will clean and disinfect work stations throughout the plant.

Production is planned to start again on Monday, April 13.

The West Point facility is the only Kia manufacturing plant in the United States and produces around 340,000 vehicles a year through 24-hour manufacturing.

As of Tuesday at noon, there are six cases of coronavirus in Troup County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-2681

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a "shelter-in-place" order for groups "at-risk." Groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus shelter-in-place orders: 'At-risk' groups in Georgia; all residents in Atlanta

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The executive order will also enforce a statewide closure of all bars and nightclubs.

Mobile testing sites have been deployed in certain regions of the state, with more on the way. Kemp has said he does not plan to impose any statewide curfews, business closures or forced quarantines.

Though the governor has not declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia, many local municipalities have.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

