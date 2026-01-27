Kevin Stefanski outlines vision for Falcons' future

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons officially introduced Kevin Stefanski as the team's new head coach during a Tuesday press conference. Stefanski announced Tommy Rees will serve as offensive coordinator and play-caller, with veteran Bill Callahan joining the staff. President of Football Operations Matt Ryan emphasized a collaborative leadership approach as the team continues its search for a permanent general manager.



The Atlanta Falcons officially ushered in a new era Tuesday, introducing Kevin Stefanski as the franchise's new head coach.

Falcons introduce Kevin Stefanski

What they're saying:

Flanked by President of Football Operations Matt Ryan, the former Cleveland Browns coach laid out a vision for a "tough, physical" football team while emphasizing a collaborative approach to rebuilding the roster.

"I am thrilled to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcon," Stefanski said. "My family has felt the warmth from this city and this community... The fans in this town: so passionate, it's real."

A unified vision

What they're saying:

Ryan, who is leading his first major coaching search in his new executive role, noted that while the team has completed several general manager interviews, the focus remains on an "alignment of vision." He described the ideal culture as smart, tough, and highly competitive.

"We landed a head coach who has accomplished a lot," Ryan said. "We also get someone who is hungry."

Ryan added that the search for a permanent general manager is moving into the in-person interview phase, but emphasized that the current leadership structure is already working.

"We don't do this by ourselves, we do this as a collective," Ryan said regarding the staff Stefanski is currently assembling.

Staff and play-calling

What they're saying:

Stefanski confirmed that Tommy Rees will serve as the team's offensive coordinator and primary play-caller. Despite Rees’ age, Stefanski expressed complete confidence in the decision.

"Putting a staff together is like a puzzle," Stefanski said. "There are some big pieces, but every piece matters."

Stefanski also highlighted the importance of veteran coach Bill Callahan, whom he first hired in 2020. Though they didn't know each other prior to their time in Cleveland, Stefanski said he leans heavily on Callahan’s experience.

Roster and accountability

What they're saying:

Stefanski said that personnel decisions would be a tripartite effort between himself, Ryan, and the eventual general manager. While he expressed excitement regarding veteran Kirk Cousins, he emphasized that Michael Penix Jr.’s rehabilitation is currently the "most important thing."

One player Stefanski has already met with in-depth is star running back Bijan Robinson. After meeting with Robinson at the team’s Flowery Branch headquarters, the coach praised the player's character and talent.

"This is a special person that everybody told me about, but i got to see for myself how special he is," Stefanski said. "He's team oriented and its our job as coaches to get the ball in his hands."

Moving forward

The backstory:

Reflecting on his tenure in Cleveland, Stefanski said the "tough times" in the NFL have made him a better coach and he wouldn't change anything about his past. He plans to implement a player-driven culture of accountability in Atlanta.

"It's really my job to enable a program and put up guardrails. but the best accountability comes from the locker room and is player driven," he said.

Preparing for 2026 season

What's next:

The Falcons' offseason program is scheduled to begin April 7. Until then, Stefanski said the focus remains on the grind rather than the hype.

"We're not going to spend a lot of time talking about what we're going to do, we're going to put our heads down and work."