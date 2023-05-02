Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

By Tracy Wright
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
958346ae- article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Ph

Expand

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.

The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ FANS BEG KEVIN COSTNER FOR FILMING UPDATE AS HE PROMOTES NEW MOVIE

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Read more of this story from FOX News