Kevin Costner says Ben Affleck, Matt Damon 'were on fire' as extras in 'Field of Dreams'

Kevin Costner has many fond memories of filming "Field of Dreams," including crossing paths with a then-unknown Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The "Good Will Hunting" stars appeared as extras during a scene filmed at Fenway Park in Boston, the duo’s hometown.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week, Costner confirmed he "absolutely" remembers the pair.

"I did remember it," Costner said. "They were sitting in the stands, like college guys. And they would both lean in at the same time, lean back at the same time, look at each other at the same time."

"We talked and they had this big enthusiasm," he recalled. "They were on fire."

Kimmel texted Damon, asking him what he remembered, and read the reply to Costner.

"I remember it well," Damon wrote. "I literally had an ‘Untouchables’ poster on my wall."

The text continued, "He came out and hung around with the extras in between set-ups. I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘Shooting the s---.’ And I laugh like a 12-year-old girl."

"It was a big deal for us because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us," Damon concluded.

"Field of Dreams" premiered in 1989 and went on to earn four Oscar nominations and become a beloved classic.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Good Will Hunting" at the Ziegfeld Theater.

The movie even got a shout-out during this year's Oscars from comedian John Mulaney, who made a lengthy reference to it during his best sound award presentation.

Two years after "Field of Dreams," Costner won two Oscars for "Dances with Wolves," for best director and best picture, and earned a best actor nomination, as well.

Not long after that, Affleck and Damon picked up their own Oscars for the screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998.

