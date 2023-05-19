Nearly $1M in ketamine found smuggled in shipment at Atlanta airport, officials say

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Atlanta have seized nearly 200 pounds of ketamine they say were hiding in shipments heading through the Atlanta airport from Sweden.

Tuesday, CPB officers say they were doing a routine X-ray examination of a trash compactor on its way to Colorado when they noticed an anomaly.

Investigating further, officers found "numerous bricks" of white powder hidden in the appliance.

Checking a second shipment filled with metal thermoses, CPB officers say they realized that the drink cups had false bottoms that were also hiding white powder.

Both substances tested positive for Ketamine Hydrochloride, a Schedule III non-narcotic drug often used as a club drug.

The drug, known on the streets as Special K, has been used by medical professionals to treat mental health disorders, but overdoses can be deadly.

"CBP encounters narcotics and other contraband concealed in an ever-changing variety of items," said Clay Thomas, Atlanta Area Port Director. "Our officers remain vigilant with the use of specialized equipment and their experience to discover these concealment methods to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities."

In total, officials say they seized 197 pounds of ketamine. The street value for the drugs is estimated to be around $985,000.

Authorities say the drugs will be destroyed.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the discovery and the investigation is ongoing.