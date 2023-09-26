Kerry Washington reveals all in new memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

After decades of discussing her work as an actor, director, producer, and activist, Kerry Washington is having to adjust to talking about herself in a new role: writer.

"It’s so weird for me to be doing press about myself, and not about a movie or a TV show filled with other characters," laughs the Emmy Award winner.

Washington’s new memoir, titled "Thicker Than Water," hits bookshelves nationwide today — and has already gained considerable advance interest thanks to its raw, unflinching portrait of the author sifting through family secrets and searching for her own identity.

"About five years ago, my parents gave me some new information about myself and our family, and it really kind of turned my world upside down and challenged a lot of the ways that I think about myself and my family," says Washington. "And so, I found myself writing the book kind of in an effort to understand myself more, and our family, and who we are and how we got here."

Washington is currently on tour to promote the memoir, and will be in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 30, in conversation with longtime friend Tyler Perry.

"Tyler has always challenged me. He’s always asked me provocative questions that nobody else has been willing to ask," Washington said. "He holds me to the fire. He keeps me accountable. He makes me spill my tea!"

Washington’s Atlanta book event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tabernacle on 152 Luckie Street. Tickets start at $45.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

Click the video player in this article to hear more of our conversation with Kerry Washington about "Thicker Than Water."