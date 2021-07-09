Clayton County man reportedly missing after leaving hospital

article

Police need your help finding a 65-year-old man who went missing after walking away from a Clayton County hospital over two weeks ago.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say Kenneth Dunham was last seen at Southern Regional Medical Center on the 5000 block of Highway 85 on June 21. He had just been admitted to the hospital that day.

Dunham is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Officials tell FOX 5 the missing man has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression.

According to police, Dunham was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, blue jeans, and walks with a cane.

If you have any information on where Dunham could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 ext. 8.

