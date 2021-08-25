Mother found dead in basement of burning Gwinnett County home

A Gwinnett County mother has been killed in an early morning house fire.

Now crews are working to determine how the fire started.

Officials tell FOX 5 the call came in around 2:45 a.m. Crews got to the scene at the 100 block of Kennesaw Street in Buford minutes later to find flames shooting out of the windows.

While attempting to stop the fire, firefighters were prevented from being able to attack the blaze from certain angles due to a large pickup truck blocking the back of the house. By the time the team made it into the home, the floor and staircase were beginning to collapse.

In their efforts, firefighters found the body of an unidentified victim in part of the home. Officials say six people were inside the home at the time including the victim, four children, and their babysitter.

"The victim was actually in the basement of the home. We don't know if those were living arrangements or if it was a workspace," Lt. Donald Strother said. "We're still trying to figure that out."

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews are still on the scene opening the walls and making sure the area is ventilated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

